Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU) Receives C$31.20 Average Price Target from Analysts

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-five research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$31.24.

SU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$35.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Suncor Energy to C$33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Suncor Energy from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$28.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$26.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

In related news, Senior Officer Mark Stephen Little bought 17,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$28.98 per share, with a total value of C$499,922.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,217,191.41.

TSE:SU opened at C$30.16 on Tuesday. Suncor Energy has a 12-month low of C$14.28 and a 12-month high of C$31.07. The firm has a market cap of C$45.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,675.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$27.53.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.55 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$8.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7.90 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Suncor Energy will post 2.6008485 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4,666.67%.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

