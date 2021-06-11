Sun Life Financial INC Purchases 288 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Sun Life Financial INC increased its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 252.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 402 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the quarter. Sun Life Financial INC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $77,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IQV. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 890 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 3,717 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth $544,000. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $460,000. 87.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IQV stock opened at $242.80 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.58. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.18 and a 1 year high of $244.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $46.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.46.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.33. IQVIA had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 3.40%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. IQVIA’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IQV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on IQVIA from $238.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $218.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup raised their price objective on IQVIA from $225.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on IQVIA from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.79.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

