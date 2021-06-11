Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) Director Christian Beedgen Sells 4,500 Shares of Stock

Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) Director Christian Beedgen sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $94,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Christian Beedgen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 7th, Christian Beedgen sold 23,500 shares of Sumo Logic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.55, for a total transaction of $482,925.00.

On Thursday, April 1st, Christian Beedgen sold 90,000 shares of Sumo Logic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total transaction of $1,622,700.00.

On Thursday, March 25th, Christian Beedgen sold 40,000 shares of Sumo Logic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.64, for a total transaction of $745,600.00.

On Tuesday, March 23rd, Christian Beedgen sold 10,000 shares of Sumo Logic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total transaction of $192,100.00.

On Friday, March 19th, Christian Beedgen sold 16,030 shares of Sumo Logic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.82, for a total transaction of $317,714.60.

On Tuesday, March 16th, Christian Beedgen sold 8,970 shares of Sumo Logic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total transaction of $194,290.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:SUMO opened at $21.49 on Friday. Sumo Logic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.80 and a 12 month high of $46.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.23.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $54.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.91) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Sumo Logic, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

SUMO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.56.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic during the first quarter worth $35,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sumo Logic in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Sumo Logic during the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sumo Logic by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Sumo Logic in the 4th quarter valued at about $181,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.99% of the company’s stock.

Sumo Logic Company Profile

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

