Student Coin (STC) 1-Day Volume Tops $1.39 Million

Student Coin (CURRENCY:STC) traded down 15.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 11th. Student Coin has a market capitalization of $59.63 million and approximately $1.39 million worth of Student Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Student Coin has traded down 22.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Student Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0111 or 0.00000030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.91 or 0.00061557 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002687 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003616 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.37 or 0.00022473 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002689 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $308.16 or 0.00827860 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.55 or 0.00087446 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.06 or 0.00045823 BTC.

Student Coin Profile

Student Coin is a coin. It was first traded on June 16th, 2018. Student Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,384,456,080 coins. Student Coin’s official Twitter account is @STARCHAIN_STC . Student Coin’s official message board is medium.com/bitjob . Student Coin’s official website is bitjob.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Student Coin builds a platform called STC Exchange that allows people to create and develop their own DeFi, NFT, personal, and startup tokens. The project supports students at over 500 universities, allowing them to build tokens, decentralize their loans, and fund startups. The mission of the Student Coin is to educate people about cryptocurrencies and to put personal tokenization into the mainstream. “

