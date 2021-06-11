Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) will report earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Strongbridge Biopharma’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.11). Strongbridge Biopharma posted earnings per share of ($0.12) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Strongbridge Biopharma will report full year earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.39). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.06). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Strongbridge Biopharma.

Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Strongbridge Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 72.48% and a negative net margin of 136.23%.

Several research firms have issued reports on SBBP. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Strongbridge Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Strongbridge Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $9.00 to $3.25 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded shares of Strongbridge Biopharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Strongbridge Biopharma presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.31.

SBBP remained flat at $$2.85 during trading on Friday. 676,321 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,162,699. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 3.58. Strongbridge Biopharma has a 12 month low of $1.87 and a 12 month high of $4.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.63 million, a PE ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 1.61.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBBP. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Strongbridge Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma during the first quarter worth $29,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 17,875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,484 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.62% of the company’s stock.

Strongbridge Biopharma Company Profile

Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs in the United States. The company offers Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor to treat hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis.

