Strategy Asset Managers LLC Trims Stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 83.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,106 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 82.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $302.00 price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $310.00 target price (up previously from $295.00) on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, HSBC dropped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $269.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.07.

Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $298.60 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $293.42. The company has a market cap of $66.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.13, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $229.17 and a 12-month high of $327.89.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 20.39%. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.04 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.60%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

