Strategy Asset Managers LLC Takes $201,000 Position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.19% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ATO. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Atmos Energy from $111.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Mizuho upped their target price on Atmos Energy from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Atmos Energy from $120.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.08.

Shares of ATO stock opened at $101.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $100.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $84.59 and a 1-year high of $107.02.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 21.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is 52.97%.

Atmos Energy Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

