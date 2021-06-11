Strategy Asset Managers LLC Sells 6,557 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC reduced its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 69.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,557 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 117.0% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 71,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,391,000 after purchasing an additional 38,440 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 102.2% during the 1st quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,515,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $115,186,000 after purchasing an additional 766,195 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 129,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,773,000 after purchasing an additional 4,619 shares in the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 33.9% in the first quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 11,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 2,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 20.1% in the first quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 3,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. 75.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO James Michael May sold 6,031 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $452,325.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,508 shares in the company, valued at $938,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,576,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 232,416 shares of company stock worth $17,414,387 in the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:NEE opened at $73.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.38. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.44 and a 1 year high of $87.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 24.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.77.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

