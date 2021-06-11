Strategy Asset Managers LLC Purchases 344 Shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 118.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,808,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $605,436,000 after acquiring an additional 9,124,471 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $216,120,000. ING Groep NV bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $107,552,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 51,515.5% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,800,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $100,880,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $44,644,000.

Get VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA GDX opened at $38.95 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.64 and a fifty-two week high of $45.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.94.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Recommended Story: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.