Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Compass (NYSE:COMP)

Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors acquired 876 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 696% compared to the typical volume of 110 put options.

COMP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Compass in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Compass in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Compass from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Compass in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Compass in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.88.

In other news, major shareholder Excaliber (Cayman) Ltd Svf acquired 4,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $72,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert L. Reffkin purchased 411,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $7,399,998.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 421,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,580,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Shares of COMP stock opened at $14.75 on Friday. Compass has a 1-year low of $12.79 and a 1-year high of $22.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.06.

Compass (NYSE:COMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $955.14 million. As a group, analysts expect that Compass will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Urban Compass, Inc, doing business as Compass, operates as a real estate brokerage company. It also offers an online platform and application to buy, rent, and sell real estate properties. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

