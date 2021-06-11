Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) President Sells $423,004.80 in Stock

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) President Elizabeth Spaulding sold 6,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.72, for a total value of $423,004.80. Following the sale, the president now owns 238,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,942,677.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of SFIX stock opened at $63.03 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.31. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.60 and a 1-year high of $113.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.63 and a beta of 2.04.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.09. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 21.32% and a negative net margin of 4.97%. On average, research analysts expect that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SFIX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stitch Fix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Stitch Fix from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Stitch Fix from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Stitch Fix from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Stitch Fix from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.30.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Stitch Fix by 58.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 137,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,806,000 after acquiring an additional 50,510 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Stitch Fix during the first quarter worth $1,109,000. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Stitch Fix during the first quarter worth $13,393,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Stitch Fix by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 54,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,200,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Stitch Fix by 7.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 131,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,529,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the period. 54.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

