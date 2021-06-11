Stephen Aiello Sells 25,000 Shares of GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) Stock

GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) Director Stephen Aiello sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.69, for a total value of $1,092,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 377,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,491,970.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:GRWG opened at $41.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 166.56 and a beta of 2.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.91. GrowGeneration Corp. has a 1-year low of $6.01 and a 1-year high of $67.75.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $90.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.30 million. GrowGeneration had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 5.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 172.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that GrowGeneration Corp. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded GrowGeneration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Alliance Global Partners upgraded GrowGeneration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised GrowGeneration from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Roth Capital raised GrowGeneration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on GrowGeneration in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, GrowGeneration presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.89.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in GrowGeneration by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,046,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,374,000 after purchasing an additional 335,237 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in GrowGeneration by 72.6% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,615,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,973,000 after purchasing an additional 679,639 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its holdings in GrowGeneration by 238.1% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 1,545,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,497 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in GrowGeneration by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 742,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,913,000 after acquiring an additional 104,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in GrowGeneration by 161.3% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 634,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,513,000 after acquiring an additional 391,538 shares in the last quarter. 40.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GrowGeneration

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of horticultural, organics, and lighting and hydroponics products, including lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media, systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools.

