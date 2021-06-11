State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 47,630 Shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department cut its stake in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 82.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 47,630 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Assurant were worth $1,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Assurant by 920.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Assurant during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Assurant in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Assurant during the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Assurant during the first quarter worth $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AIZ opened at $162.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. Assurant, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.71 and a 52 week high of $163.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $155.78. The company has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.64.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.51. Assurant had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.43 EPS. Assurant’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Assurant, Inc. will post 9.74 EPS for the current year.

Assurant announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 13th that permits the company to repurchase $900.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 9.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.59%.

In other news, CAO Francesca Luthi sold 7,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.05, for a total value of $1,240,568.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Gene Mergelmeyer sold 40,647 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.38, for a total value of $6,478,318.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,071 shares of company stock worth $7,836,360. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AIZ shares. Bank of America began coverage on Assurant in a report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $207.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Assurant from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Assurant from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Assurant from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Lifestyle, Global Housing, and Global Preneed.

