State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 32,924 Shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department trimmed its position in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) by 48.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,924 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $1,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,475,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,051,000 after purchasing an additional 242,925 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 30,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after buying an additional 6,757 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 4.1% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 8,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 246,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,582,000 after acquiring an additional 71,225 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Essential Utilities by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 105,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,955,000 after acquiring an additional 23,740 shares in the last quarter. 71.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WTRG opened at $48.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.45, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.54. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.28 and a 12-month high of $48.89.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.06. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 23.27% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The business had revenue of $583.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.251 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.29%.

Separately, Barclays lifted their price target on Essential Utilities from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Essential Utilities has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.67.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

