State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 3,204 Shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lowered its stake in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,204 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Grocery Outlet were worth $1,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Grocery Outlet during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the first quarter valued at about $220,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the fourth quarter valued at about $243,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the period. 98.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GO opened at $33.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.05. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $32.07 and a fifty-two week high of $48.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of -0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $752.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.15 million. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 3.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Brian Mcandrews sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.22, for a total transaction of $144,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $714,729.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.19, for a total value of $74,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,106 shares in the company, valued at $784,932.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 250,430 shares of company stock valued at $9,606,250 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GO shares. Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective (down from $50.00) on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.08.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

