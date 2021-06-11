State of Tennessee Treasury Department Decreases Stake in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department trimmed its position in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $1,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 4.3% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 648 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC raised its stake in ManpowerGroup by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. 93.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on ManpowerGroup from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.33.

In other news, SVP Richard Buchband sold 5,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total value of $584,409.27. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,127,157.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO John T. Mcginnis sold 10,000 shares of ManpowerGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $1,101,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,343 shares in the company, valued at $1,359,704.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

MAN stock opened at $123.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.27 and a 12 month high of $125.07.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $1.26 dividend. This is an increase from ManpowerGroup’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.17. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.66%.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

