State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 5,820 Shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) by 18.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,820 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply were worth $1,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,270,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,443,000 after purchasing an additional 160,963 shares in the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT lifted its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 2,822,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,456,000 after purchasing an additional 7,490 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,769,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 175.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 550,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,695,000 after purchasing an additional 350,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 505,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,334,000 after purchasing an additional 8,392 shares in the last quarter.

Beacon Roofing Supply stock opened at $55.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.91 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.56 and a 52-week high of $60.93.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.22. Beacon Roofing Supply had a negative net margin of 2.41% and a positive return on equity of 16.33%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BECN shares. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $49.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $48.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $49.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Beacon Roofing Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.15.

In other news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, acquired 563,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $53.23 per share, for a total transaction of $30,001,013.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Clement Munroe Best III sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, and retailers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

