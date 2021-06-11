State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Raises Stock Position in Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,497 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Cardlytics were worth $1,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Cardlytics by 2.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,284,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,327,000 after purchasing an additional 72,847 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cardlytics by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,399,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,221,000 after purchasing an additional 350,590 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Cardlytics by 105.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,451,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,202,000 after buying an additional 745,762 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in Cardlytics by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 780,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,432,000 after buying an additional 217,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Cardlytics during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,890,000. Institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Cardlytics from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Cardlytics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Bank of America raised shares of Cardlytics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Cardlytics from $90.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.17.

CDLX stock opened at $107.59 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.93. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.21 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 7.63 and a quick ratio of 7.63. Cardlytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.89 and a 12 month high of $161.47.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.22. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 34.32% and a negative return on equity of 20.85%. The company had revenue of $53.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Lynne Marie Laube sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.67, for a total transaction of $90,603.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 2,000 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.28, for a total transaction of $258,560.00. Insiders sold 58,334 shares of company stock worth $6,389,744 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.14% of the company’s stock.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform within financial institutions digital channels that include online, mobile, email, and various real-time notifications in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

