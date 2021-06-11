State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Decreases Position in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its position in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) by 14.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 100,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,840 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Chimera Investment were worth $1,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Chimera Investment by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 805,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,251,000 after buying an additional 100,172 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Chimera Investment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,070,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chimera Investment by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 382,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,919,000 after purchasing an additional 40,462 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chimera Investment by 6.6% during the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 26,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chimera Investment by 52.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 623,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,917,000 after purchasing an additional 214,944 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CIM stock opened at $15.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 10.01 and a quick ratio of 10.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.97. Chimera Investment Co. has a 1-year low of $8.05 and a 1-year high of $15.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.46.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $135.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.06 million. Chimera Investment had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 61.53%. Chimera Investment’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chimera Investment Co. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This is a positive change from Chimera Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.54%. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 82.19%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Chimera Investment in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chimera Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet raised Chimera Investment from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Chimera Investment in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

