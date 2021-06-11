State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Cuts Stock Holdings in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its position in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) by 15.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,910 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in California Water Service Group were worth $1,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 9,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in California Water Service Group by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in California Water Service Group by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in California Water Service Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

Get California Water Service Group alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CWT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of California Water Service Group in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of California Water Service Group in a research report on Sunday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective (down previously from $57.00) on shares of California Water Service Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. California Water Service Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.33.

Shares of NYSE:CWT opened at $57.87 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.85. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16 and a beta of 0.10. California Water Service Group has a 12-month low of $41.19 and a 12-month high of $61.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $147.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.00 million. California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 13.98%. On average, research analysts predict that California Water Service Group will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.70%.

In related news, insider Elissa Y. Ouyang sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.31, for a total transaction of $26,655.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,162 shares in the company, valued at $328,496.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gerald A. Simon sold 854 shares of California Water Service Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.73, for a total transaction of $50,155.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,712 shares in the company, valued at $394,195.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,261 shares of company stock worth $128,908 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

California Water Service Group Company Profile

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii. It is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

Further Reading: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT).

Receive News & Ratings for California Water Service Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Water Service Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.