STASIS EURO (EURS) Trading 0.6% Lower Over Last Week

STASIS EURO (CURRENCY:EURS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. One STASIS EURO coin can currently be purchased for about $1.24 or 0.00003326 BTC on popular exchanges. STASIS EURO has a market capitalization of $96.59 million and $204,719.00 worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, STASIS EURO has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About STASIS EURO

EURS is a coin. Its launch date was June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 78,125,940 coins. STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet . The official website for STASIS EURO is stasis.net

According to CryptoCompare, “STASIS developed a token named EURS to link the vast potential of the cryptocurrency ecosystem without the volatility and inconstancy of the standard currencies. EURS is the issued token by STASIS and his value is tied EURO currency. The EURS token is 1:1 back by financial assets, users can sell the tokens to acquire fiat money and is not classified as a security under Malta's law. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, EURS (EIP-20) can trace all transactions for any given EURS. “

Buying and Selling STASIS EURO

