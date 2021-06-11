Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seventeen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $120.80.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Starbucks from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Starbucks from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Starbucks from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. BTIG Research upgraded Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Starbucks from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Get Starbucks alerts:

In other news, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $9,076,893.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,640,097.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total value of $18,881,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 515,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,304,789.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 406,184 shares of company stock valued at $44,685,798 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its stake in Starbucks by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 30,464 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,329,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 44,863 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,902,000 after acquiring an additional 2,796 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 43,762 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.65% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks stock opened at $112.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $132.10 billion, a PE ratio of 133.58, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $113.42. Starbucks has a 52 week low of $71.06 and a 52 week high of $118.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.75 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 4.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Starbucks will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 153.85%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Read More: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.