Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) Director Peter J. Sills Sells 30,000 Shares

Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) Director Peter J. Sills sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total value of $1,417,500.00.

NYSE:SMP opened at $47.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.68. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.65 and a 1-year high of $55.29.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $276.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.57 million. Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 6.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.70%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,330 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 12.4% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,756 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 1.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Standard Motor Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 122.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,799 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on SMP. TheStreet raised Standard Motor Products from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Standard Motor Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

Standard Motor Products Company Profile

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. The Engine Management segment offers components for the ignition, electrical, emissions, fuel and safety-related systems of motor vehicles under the Standard, SMP Blue Streak, Intermotor, Standard Diesel, BWD Select, BWD, OEM, TechSmart, Tech Expert, GP Sorensen, LockSmart, and Pollak brand names, as well as under private labels comprising NAPA Echlin and NAPA Belden.

