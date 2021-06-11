Standard Life UK Smaller Companies Trust Plc (LON:SLS) Insider Alexa Henderson Buys 1,449 Shares

Standard Life UK Smaller Companies Trust Plc (LON:SLS) insider Alexa Henderson acquired 1,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 687 ($8.98) per share, with a total value of £9,954.63 ($13,005.79).
Shares of LON:SLS opened at GBX 680 ($8.88) on Friday. Standard Life UK Smaller Companies Trust Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 460 ($6.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 695 ($9.08). The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93. The company has a market cap of £673.24 million and a P/E ratio of 36.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 655.63.
About Standard Life UK Smaller Companies Trust
