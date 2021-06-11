Standard Life UK Smaller Companies Trust Plc (LON:SLS) Insider Alexa Henderson Buys 1,449 Shares

Standard Life UK Smaller Companies Trust Plc (LON:SLS) insider Alexa Henderson acquired 1,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 687 ($8.98) per share, with a total value of £9,954.63 ($13,005.79).

Shares of LON:SLS opened at GBX 680 ($8.88) on Friday. Standard Life UK Smaller Companies Trust Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 460 ($6.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 695 ($9.08). The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93. The company has a market cap of £673.24 million and a P/E ratio of 36.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 655.63.

About Standard Life UK Smaller Companies Trust

Standard Life UK Smaller Companies Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Standard Life Investments Limited. The fund is managed by Standard Life Investments (Corporate Funds) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

