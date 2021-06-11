Standard Family Office LLC Sells 783 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Standard Family Office LLC lessened its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 57.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 783 shares during the quarter. Standard Family Office LLC’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PGR. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in The Progressive by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,273 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in The Progressive by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 59,425 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,876,000 after purchasing an additional 2,292 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in The Progressive by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 105,761 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,458,000 after purchasing an additional 11,391 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in The Progressive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $840,000. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its holdings in The Progressive by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 362,283 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,823,000 after purchasing an additional 4,042 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of The Progressive in a report on Monday, April 26th. Edward Jones raised shares of The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.31.

In other The Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,243 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.90, for a total transaction of $119,203.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,122,887.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $1,096,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 332,721 shares in the company, valued at $30,410,699.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 14,488 shares of company stock worth $1,343,380 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PGR opened at $94.02 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.05. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $75.00 and a 12-month high of $107.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $55.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.46.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.72. The Progressive had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 25.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is 5.35%.

The Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

