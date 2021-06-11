Standard Family Office LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Standard Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) by 186.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,446 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Honda Motor by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 102,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,818,000 after buying an additional 5,814 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Honda Motor by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Honda Motor by 131.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 60,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after buying an additional 34,572 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Honda Motor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $171,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Honda Motor by 109.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. 3.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Honda Motor stock opened at $32.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.73. The firm has a market cap of $56.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.86. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a twelve month low of $23.10 and a twelve month high of $33.22.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. This is a boost from Honda Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 29th. Honda Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.73%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

About Honda Motor

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life creation and Other Businesses.

