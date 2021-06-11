Standard Family Office LLC Has $103,000 Stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Standard Family Office LLC trimmed its position in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 16.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,451 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 294 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Hess during the first quarter worth about $327,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Hess by 43.6% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 11,349 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 3,445 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in Hess by 1.5% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 19,939 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,411,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Hess by 1,825.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 19,250 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,363,000 after buying an additional 18,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hess by 38.0% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on shares of Hess in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Hess from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Hess from $69.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Hess from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Hess from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.12.

In other Hess news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 6,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.93, for a total transaction of $485,974.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 46,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,752,953.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Timothy B. Goodell sold 86,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total transaction of $7,053,748.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 169,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,765,024.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 823,462 shares of company stock valued at $65,666,608. Company insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HES opened at $89.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.73. The company has a market cap of $27.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.95 and a beta of 2.20. Hess Co. has a 1 year low of $34.82 and a 1 year high of $90.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.38. Hess had a negative net margin of 7.62% and a negative return on equity of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.60) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Hess’s payout ratio is -34.13%.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing and Refining. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

