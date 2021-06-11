Standard Family Office LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Standard Family Office LLC trimmed its position in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) by 38.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,425 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 886 shares during the quarter. Standard Family Office LLC’s holdings in CRH were worth $67,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in CRH during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in CRH by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 811 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in CRH by 121.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in CRH during the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in CRH during the 1st quarter worth $205,000. 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRH stock opened at $52.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $40.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.72 and a beta of 1.03. CRH plc has a twelve month low of $32.49 and a twelve month high of $53.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.73.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.5736 per share. This represents a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. CRH’s payout ratio is presently 132.39%.

CRH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Citigroup upgraded CRH from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CRH has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.03.

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates in three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; and glass and glazing products, including architectural glass, custom-engineered curtain and window walls, architectural windows, storefront systems, doors, skylights, and architectural hardware.

