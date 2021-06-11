Standard Family Office LLC Buys 1,080 Shares of POSCO (NYSE:PKX)

Standard Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of POSCO (NYSE:PKX) by 516.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,289 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC’s holdings in POSCO were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of POSCO by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,921 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of POSCO by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 6,550 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of POSCO in the fourth quarter worth about $144,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of POSCO by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 643,007 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,066,000 after purchasing an additional 22,052 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of POSCO by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

Get POSCO alerts:

PKX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered POSCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded POSCO from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

PKX stock opened at $75.56 on Friday. POSCO has a twelve month low of $35.78 and a twelve month high of $92.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

POSCO Profile

POSCO, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells steel rolled products and plates in South Korea and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel, Construction, Trading, and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, stainless steel, plates, wire rods, and silicon steel sheets.

Recommended Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for POSCO (NYSE:PKX).

Receive News & Ratings for POSCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for POSCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.