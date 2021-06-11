Standard Family Office LLC Acquires New Shares in Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG)

Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 429 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Galapagos by 153.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 127,657 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,636,000 after acquiring an additional 77,366 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Galapagos by 290.1% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 113,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,138,000 after acquiring an additional 84,569 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Galapagos by 647.7% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 84,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,394,000 after acquiring an additional 73,460 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Galapagos in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,929,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Galapagos by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 57,018 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,643,000 after buying an additional 8,287 shares during the period. 10.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GLPG shares. Bank of America raised Galapagos from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Citigroup downgraded Galapagos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Galapagos in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Galapagos in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised Galapagos from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.45.

NASDAQ GLPG opened at $80.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of -15.05 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.10. Galapagos NV has a 1-year low of $70.77 and a 1-year high of $214.36.

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.71) by $1.47. The business had revenue of $137.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.06 million. Galapagos had a negative return on equity of 10.05% and a negative net margin of 45.08%. Equities analysts forecast that Galapagos NV will post -5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Galapagos Profile

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes various small molecule medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, small bowel CD, fistulizing CD, SjÃ¶gren's syndrome, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, cutaneous lupus erythematosus, lupus membranous nephropathy, and uveitis.

