Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. Has $79.98 Million Position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 13.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,155,042 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 134,858 shares during the period. Henry Schein comprises about 2.0% of Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $79,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Radnor Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 6,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in Henry Schein by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Henry Schein by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Henry Schein by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 54,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,652,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Henry Schein by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Mark E. Mlotek sold 13,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total transaction of $1,103,833.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,459 shares in the company, valued at $9,336,346.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gerald A. Benjamin sold 7,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.08, for a total transaction of $593,192.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 114,587 shares in the company, valued at $9,405,300.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,895 shares of company stock worth $5,870,832. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HSIC shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Henry Schein has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.75.

NASDAQ:HSIC traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $78.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,009,814. The firm has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.89. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.25 and a 1-year high of $83.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.21.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

Henry Schein declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, May 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates in two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

