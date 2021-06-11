Spin Master Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) Receives $45.13 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Spin Master Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.63.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SNMSF shares. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Spin Master from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$52.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Spin Master in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Spin Master from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Spin Master from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

Get Spin Master alerts:

OTCMKTS SNMSF remained flat at $$32.05 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.79. Spin Master has a one year low of $14.59 and a one year high of $38.71.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; pre-school and girls; boys action and construction; remote control and interactive characters; and outdoor.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Spin Master Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spin Master and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.