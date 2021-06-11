SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 602.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,792,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,825,292 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.12% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $921,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of XBI stock traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $135.37. 152,396 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,808,105. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.31. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12 month low of $97.15 and a 12 month high of $174.79.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

