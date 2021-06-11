Sowell Financial Services LLC Sells 424 Shares of Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU)

Sowell Financial Services LLC reduced its position in shares of Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) by 28.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 424 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Niu Technologies were worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NIU. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in Niu Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $233,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Niu Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $248,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Niu Technologies by 174.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 6,873 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Niu Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $306,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in Niu Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $365,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NIU opened at $33.14 on Friday. Niu Technologies has a 12-month low of $11.21 and a 12-month high of $53.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.69, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.69.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.28. Niu Technologies had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The firm had revenue of $102.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.92 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Niu Technologies will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NIU. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Niu Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Niu Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.50 target price for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Niu Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Niu Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Niu Technologies from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Niu Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

About Niu Technologies

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart electric-scooters in the People's Republic of China. The company offers NQi, MQi, UQi, and Gova series e-scooters; RQi and TQi series urban commuter electric motorcycles; NIU Aero series professional mountain and road bicycles; and NIU kick-scooter series kick-scooter and other micro-mobility solutions under the NIU brand name.

