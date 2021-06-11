Sowell Financial Services LLC Sells 2,870 Shares of At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lessened its stake in At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) by 75.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,870 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in At Home Group were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HOME. Indaba Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of At Home Group by 198.6% in the fourth quarter. Indaba Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,263,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170,986 shares during the period. Impala Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of At Home Group in the fourth quarter worth $12,021,000. Bruni J V & Co. Co. bought a new position in shares of At Home Group in the first quarter worth $16,235,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of At Home Group in the fourth quarter worth $6,796,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of At Home Group by 133.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 531,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,221,000 after purchasing an additional 304,361 shares during the period. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HOME opened at $36.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.46. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.53. At Home Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.47 and a 1-year high of $38.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.27. At Home Group had a return on equity of 61.69% and a net margin of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $537.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.61) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 183.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that At Home Group Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other At Home Group news, COO Peter Sg Corsa sold 1,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total value of $28,015.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,903 shares in the company, valued at $388,727.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Laura L. Bracken sold 2,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $84,274.00. Insiders sold 66,213 shares of company stock valued at $2,029,046 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of At Home Group from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of At Home Group in a report on Monday, May 17th. Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of At Home Group in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on At Home Group from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Compass Point reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of At Home Group in a report on Monday, May 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. At Home Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.94.

At Home Group Profile

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer home furnishings, including accent furniture, furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs, and wall art; and accent dÃ©cors, such as artificial flowers and trees, bath, bedding, candles, garden and outdoor decors, holiday accessories, home organization, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

