Sowell Financial Services LLC Purchases New Position in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT)

Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BIT. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,611 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 284.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,618 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 7,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $172,000.

Shares of NYSE:BIT opened at $18.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.54. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a 12-month low of $13.81 and a 12-month high of $19.00.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.124 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.90%.

About BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in loan and debt instruments and other investments with similar economic characteristic.

