Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $38,000 Position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Sowell Financial Services LLC reduced its stake in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 78.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 431 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caption Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 35.2% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 70.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

In other news, EVP Dennis Hodgson sold 7,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.99, for a total value of $2,375,218.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,539,642.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

BURL stock opened at $303.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.23 billion, a PE ratio of 71.50 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $168.46 and a 12 month high of $339.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $319.84.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.76. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 82.78% and a net margin of 4.03%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($4.76) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 173.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BURL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $315.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $323.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $318.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $353.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Burlington Stores currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.75.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Further Reading: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BURL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL).

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.