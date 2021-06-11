Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $31,000 Stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lowered its position in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 88.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 403 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 3,145 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 4.4% during the first quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 3,534 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 1.5% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,424 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in NetApp by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 479 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in NetApp by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,331 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in NetApp by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 84,871 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $5,622,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Get NetApp alerts:

NTAP stock opened at $83.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.10. NetApp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.96 and a 1-year high of $84.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $18.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.28.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.05. NetApp had a return on equity of 164.35% and a net margin of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This is a positive change from NetApp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.18%.

NTAP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital raised their price objective on NetApp from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on NetApp from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. William Blair upgraded NetApp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush lifted their price target on NetApp from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded NetApp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.37.

NetApp Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

Featured Story: Market Timing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP).

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.