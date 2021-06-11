Sowell Financial Services LLC Grows Stock Position in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX)

Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) by 403.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 680 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 545 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Six Flags Entertainment were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 71.3% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 0.4% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 98,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,598,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 1.8% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 28,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. 86.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Wilson Taylor Brooks sold 2,614 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.93, for a total value of $114,833.02. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,410 shares in the company, valued at $633,031.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SIX. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Truist lifted their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.58.

SIX opened at $42.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.41 and a beta of 2.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.56. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a 12 month low of $16.06 and a 12 month high of $51.75.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $82.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.03 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.00) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. As of March 18, 2021, the company operated 26 parks in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

