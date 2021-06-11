Sowell Financial Services LLC Acquires New Position in Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV)

Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Revlon by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Revlon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Revlon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $187,000. CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Revlon by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 17,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Revlon by 257.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 15,305 shares during the last quarter. 10.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:REV opened at $15.98 on Friday. Revlon, Inc. has a one year low of $3.96 and a one year high of $19.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $840.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 2.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.03.

Revlon (NYSE:REV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.08) by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $445.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.20 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Revlon, Inc. will post -3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Revlon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Revlon Company Profile

Revlon, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty and personal care products worldwide. The company's Relvon segment offers color cosmetics and beauty tools under the Revlon brand; and hair color under the Revlon ColorSilk and Revlon Professional brands.

