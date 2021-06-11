Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at MKM Partners

MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) in a research report released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $74.00 price target on the airline’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $47.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Argus upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $60.38.

NYSE:LUV opened at $57.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.00 billion, a PE ratio of -11.64 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.24. Southwest Airlines has a 12 month low of $30.24 and a 12 month high of $64.75.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.85) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 41.71% and a negative return on equity of 46.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 51.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John T. Montford sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total value of $30,925.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,381,234.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LUV. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 591.2% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,547,680 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $216,622,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034,431 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 230.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,240,120 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $197,632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,956,645 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,394,000. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 6,368,571 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $296,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960,778 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 1,101.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,583,280 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $73,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451,500 shares during the period. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

