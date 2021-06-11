South State CORP. Reduces Position in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

South State CORP. lessened its position in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) by 4.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,342 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 414 shares during the quarter. South State CORP.’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAX. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Baxter International by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,505,563 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $201,046,000 after buying an additional 401,586 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of Baxter International by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,164,063 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $655,084,000 after purchasing an additional 289,794 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Baxter International by 136.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 267,075 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $22,525,000 after purchasing an additional 154,157 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Baxter International by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,430,083 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $114,749,000 after purchasing an additional 109,585 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Baxter International by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,438,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $195,657,000 after purchasing an additional 82,213 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Baxter International alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BAX shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Baxter International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays assumed coverage on Baxter International in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Baxter International in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Baxter International from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Baxter International from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.46.

BAX stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $84.26. 27,952 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,648,237. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Baxter International Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.79 and a 52 week high of $91.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.47. The company has a market cap of $42.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.43, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.68.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.12. Baxter International had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This is a boost from Baxter International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.25%.

In other Baxter International news, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 4,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.56, for a total transaction of $421,954.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,886 shares in the company, valued at $3,119,080.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew Frye sold 10,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.79, for a total transaction of $932,605.21. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,586.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

See Also: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX).

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.