South State CORP. Purchases 215 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

South State CORP. lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 215 shares during the quarter. South State CORP.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PH. Norges Bank bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth $794,592,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter worth $122,656,000. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at about $97,944,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 923,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $251,502,000 after acquiring an additional 305,037 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,444,000. 78.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 3,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.72, for a total value of $1,249,629.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,857 shares in the company, valued at $2,144,321.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 7,611 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.95, for a total transaction of $2,435,139.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,585,545.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,806 shares of company stock worth $9,452,769. 1.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Parker-Hannifin stock traded up $1.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $304.96. The company had a trading volume of 355 shares, compared to its average volume of 882,934. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $170.30 and a fifty-two week high of $324.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $39.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $313.24.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 25.33%. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 14.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 38.18%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $331.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $324.14.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

