South State CORP. Has $3.31 Million Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

South State CORP. reduced its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,471 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the quarter. South State CORP.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of UPS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $1,094,024,000. FMR LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,738,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,323,935,000 after buying an additional 2,260,739 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in United Parcel Service by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,027,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,184,177,000 after buying an additional 1,426,922 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its position in United Parcel Service by 264.5% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,573,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $265,061,000 after buying an additional 1,142,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,568,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $937,646,000 after buying an additional 755,716 shares in the last quarter. 56.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UPS stock traded up $1.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $205.01. The company had a trading volume of 15,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,678,249. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.46. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.59 and a 12 month high of $219.59. The company has a market cap of $178.47 billion, a PE ratio of 33.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.06.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $1.05. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 193.06%. The firm had revenue of $22.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.57%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $261.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.63.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

