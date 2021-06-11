South State CORP. Has $2.06 Million Stock Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

South State CORP. cut its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 890 shares during the period. South State CORP.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $2,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 9,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 3,143 shares during the last quarter. Karani Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Karani Asset Management LLC now owns 47,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,227,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 447,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,186,000 after buying an additional 3,207 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 4,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 85,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,743,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Separately, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of NYSE:NVO opened at $84.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.96. The firm has a market cap of $198.11 billion, a PE ratio of 29.43, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $63.22 and a 12 month high of $84.94.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $5.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $4.64. The business had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 71.90%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

Read More: EV Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.