South State CORP. Has $1.07 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

South State CORP. lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 6.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 991 shares during the period. South State CORP.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EFA. TAP Consulting LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.1% during the first quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 92,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,049,000 after acquiring an additional 12,163 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at $21,506,000. SMI Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at $34,061,000. German American Bancorp Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 8,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Front Barnett Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 151,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,495,000 after purchasing an additional 10,360 shares during the last quarter. 73.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:EFA traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $80.82. The stock had a trading volume of 66,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,811,234. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $59.13 and a twelve month high of $82.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.34.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.