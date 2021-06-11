Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente (OTCMKTS:SEYMF) Upgraded at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente (OTCMKTS:SEYMF) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays started coverage on Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued an equal weight rating for the company. Oddo Bhf raised Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente presently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SEYMF opened at $16.25 on Thursday. Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente has a fifty-two week low of $15.09 and a fifty-two week high of $34.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.82.

Solaria EnergÃ­a y Medio Ambiente, SA engages in the solar photovoltaic power generation business. The company develops, owns, manages, and operates photovoltaic plants with a total generation capacity of approximately 360 MW in Spain, Italy, Uruguay, and Greece. It also offers solar power plant custom operation and maintenance services.

