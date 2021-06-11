SoFi Gig Economy ETF (NASDAQ:GIGE) Short Interest Update

SoFi Gig Economy ETF (NASDAQ:GIGE) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 30,100 shares, an increase of 5,920.0% from the May 13th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Shares of GIGE traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.17. 5,129 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,304. SoFi Gig Economy ETF has a 52-week low of $22.13 and a 52-week high of $48.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.51.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of SoFi Gig Economy ETF by 98.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SoFi Gig Economy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $433,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of SoFi Gig Economy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $551,000. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of SoFi Gig Economy ETF by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 17,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 2,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in SoFi Gig Economy ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter.

