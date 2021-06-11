Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.80.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SQM shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock.

SQM stock traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 609,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,339,835. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a twelve month low of $25.14 and a twelve month high of $60.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.03. The firm has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a PE ratio of 66.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.82.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 10.89%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 1st quarter worth about $902,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 111,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,933,000 after purchasing an additional 25,178 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 738.8% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 34,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 30,592 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 1st quarter valued at about $265,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,350,000.

About Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services worldwide. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and industrial crops.

