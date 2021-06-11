Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday after Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on the stock from $270.00 to $265.00. The stock had previously closed at $248.80, but opened at $240.33. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. Snowflake shares last traded at $234.50, with a volume of 59,825 shares.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Snowflake from $295.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Snowflake from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. UBS Group increased their price target on Snowflake from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Snowflake from $312.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Snowflake in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Snowflake presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $280.21.

Get Snowflake alerts:

In other Snowflake news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 9,090 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.82, for a total value of $2,007,253.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 133,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,370,826.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 45,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $11,250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 169,895 shares in the company, valued at $42,473,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 791,937 shares of company stock worth $183,337,250.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ICONIQ Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 272.4% in the 1st quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 32,989,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,563,861,000 after purchasing an additional 24,131,611 shares during the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 239.5% in the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 32,221,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,387,649,000 after buying an additional 22,729,505 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 96.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,747,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,922,804,000 after buying an additional 6,266,942 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 28.9% in the first quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 5,242,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,063,000 after buying an additional 1,174,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SALESFORCE.COM Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 139.3% in the first quarter. SALESFORCE.COM Inc. now owns 4,985,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,975,000 after buying an additional 2,901,728 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.22% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $67.70 billion and a PE ratio of -65.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $229.07.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.35. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snowflake Company Profile (NYSE:SNOW)

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

See Also: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.